TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $721.94.
TDG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $633.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.45. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $552.72 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $649.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $635.20.
In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total value of $7,433,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $18,059,190. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,267,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9,640.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 411,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,723,000 after purchasing an additional 407,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,690,668,000 after purchasing an additional 328,367 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 985,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,054,000 after buying an additional 316,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,223,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,414,756,000 after buying an additional 179,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransDigm Group (TDG)
- Rite Aid Stock is Getting Cheap Enough to Buy Here
- Analysts Reel In Netflix Targets Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money in the Red-Hot Housing Market
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.