TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $721.94.

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $633.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.45. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $552.72 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $649.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $635.20.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total value of $7,433,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $18,059,190. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,267,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9,640.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 411,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,723,000 after purchasing an additional 407,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,690,668,000 after purchasing an additional 328,367 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 985,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,054,000 after buying an additional 316,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,223,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,414,756,000 after buying an additional 179,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

