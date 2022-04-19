TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the March 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total transaction of $7,433,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,059,190 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $721.94.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $633.19 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $552.72 and a twelve month high of $688.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $649.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $635.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.45.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

