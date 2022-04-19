TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
TDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $721.94.
Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $633.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $649.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $635.20. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $552.72 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.45.
In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total transaction of $7,275,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $18,059,190 over the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransDigm Group (TDG)
