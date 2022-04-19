TransUnion (TRU) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TransUnion to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $92.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $83.47 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 5.29%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in TransUnion by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,462,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in TransUnion by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in TransUnion by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.46.

About TransUnion (Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.