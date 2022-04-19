Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61, RTT News reports. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $185.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.56. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $348,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allstate Corp grew its position in Travelers Companies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.36.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

