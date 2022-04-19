Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.61, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share.

TRV stock opened at $185.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.56. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $441,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.36.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

