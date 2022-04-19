Travelzoo (TZOO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.88 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 111.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Travelzoo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.47. The firm has a market cap of $71.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.42 and a beta of 1.72.

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 12,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $95,682.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ralph Bartel sold 58,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $401,515.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,091 shares of company stock worth $1,681,161. Company insiders own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Travelzoo by 303.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 43,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 186.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 40,730 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 109.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 32,201 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 80,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 25,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Travelzoo by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 19,530 shares in the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on TZOO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

