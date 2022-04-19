Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Tremor International from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tremor International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Tremor International from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tremor International by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,744 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Tremor International in the 3rd quarter worth $1,741,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Tremor International by 88.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 220,199 shares during the period. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tremor International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
