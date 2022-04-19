Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Given New C$1.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TREVF. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.20 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.98.
Shares of TREVF stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.08. 81,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,766. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.29. The company has a market cap of $106.66 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31.
Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.
