Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) PT Lowered to C$1.90 at National Bank Financial

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.20 to C$1.90 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TREVF. TD Securities dropped their target price on Trevali Mining from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.98.

OTCMKTS TREVF traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.08. 81,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,766. The company has a market cap of $106.66 million, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31. Trevali Mining has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $2.29.

Trevali Mining ( OTCMKTS:TREVF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.78 million for the quarter. Trevali Mining had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 7.58%.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

