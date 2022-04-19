Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Price Target Lowered to C$1.00 at Scotiabank

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 27.01% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.60.

Trevali Mining stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.37. 692,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,371. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.08. The firm has a market cap of C$135.56 million and a PE ratio of 4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.13 and a 12 month high of C$2.75.

Trevali Mining ( TSE:TV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$114.45 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trevali Mining will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

