Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the March 15th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS TGNOF opened at $190.00 on Tuesday. Trigano has a one year low of $190.00 and a one year high of $215.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.01.

Trigano Company Profile

Trigano SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells leisure vehicles and trailers for individuals and professionals in Europe. The company operates through Leisure Vehicles and Leisure Equipment segments. It offers leisure vehicles, including caravans, motorhomes, and mobile homes; camping and garden equipment; tents; and baggage and utility trailers, as well as accessories for leisure vehicles.

