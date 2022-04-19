TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $233.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $232.85 million and the highest is $234.50 million. TriMas posted sales of $206.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year sales of $944.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $940.40 million to $948.32 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $995.02 million, with estimates ranging from $976.10 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TriMas.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $208.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

TRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

In other news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $94,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Finley acquired 3,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $99,960.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in TriMas during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in TriMas by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

Shares of TriMas stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $31.57. 112,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.72. TriMas has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $38.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

TriMas Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriMas (TRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.