TriNet Group (TNET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect TriNet Group to post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.11 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 43.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect TriNet Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Shares of TNET opened at $95.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.29. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $69.43 and a 1 year high of $109.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

In related news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $1,715,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $35,100.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,232 shares of company stock worth $4,591,866 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TriNet Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 85,238 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.98.

TriNet Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.