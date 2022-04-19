TriNet Group (TNET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect TriNet Group to post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.11 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 43.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect TriNet Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of TNET opened at $95.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.29. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $69.43 and a 1 year high of $109.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TriNet Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 85,238 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.98.
TriNet Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TriNet Group (TNET)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.