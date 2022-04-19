Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Short Interest Update

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 237,700 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the March 15th total of 189,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 108.0 days.

TRRSF stock opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

