Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) PT Lowered to C$51.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$64.50 to C$51.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.07% from the stock’s current price.

TSU has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.88.

TSU stock traded up C$0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$33.76. The stock had a trading volume of 62,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,164. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The firm has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.19. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of C$28.50 and a 1-year high of C$49.43.

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$106.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$102.00 million. Analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 2.1700003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

