Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 253.67 ($3.30).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.38) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.58) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.58) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of BBOX opened at GBX 245.40 ($3.19) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 236.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 234.05. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 187.80 ($2.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 288 ($3.75). The company has a market capitalization of £4.59 billion and a PE ratio of 4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Tritax Big Box REIT’s previous dividend of $1.60. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is 0.12%.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

