Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $942.68 Million

Analysts expect Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) to post $942.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tronox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $936.54 million to $949.62 million. Tronox reported sales of $891.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tronox will report full year sales of $3.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.39 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on TROX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $51,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Flood sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $59,681.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,012 shares of company stock worth $2,955,570. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tronox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,245,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,935,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,513,000 after buying an additional 1,095,514 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 399.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,191,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,634,000 after buying an additional 952,988 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Tronox by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,205,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,973,000 after purchasing an additional 756,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Tronox by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,299,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,689,000 after purchasing an additional 738,425 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TROX opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.18. Tronox has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $26.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

