Truist Financial Cuts Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $60.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.65% from the stock’s current price.

PENN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. CBRE Group upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $99.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 2.40.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 1,975 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 12.8% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 22.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 45,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

