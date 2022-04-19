Truist Financial Downgrades Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG-A) to Hold

Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG-A – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports.

MOG-A opened at $86.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.83.

In related news, VP Mark Joseph Trabert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircraft Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

