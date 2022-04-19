Truist Financial Lowers Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $105.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.33.

Shares of CZR opened at $68.37 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $66.81 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.05 and a 200-day moving average of $89.35.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $713,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.89 per share, with a total value of $895,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 8,109 shares of company stock valued at $645,511 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 100.9% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 6.6% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

