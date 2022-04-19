Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Announces Earnings Results

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

NYSE:TFC opened at $52.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

