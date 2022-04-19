Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $205.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) to report sales of $205.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $207.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $203.20 million. Trupanion posted sales of $154.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year sales of $889.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $864.30 million to $900.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TRUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

In related news, COO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $339,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,394,829.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,708 shares of company stock worth $3,169,190. 6.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Trupanion by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trupanion by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion stock opened at $78.37 on Tuesday. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $70.49 and a 52-week high of $158.25. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.06 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.11.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

