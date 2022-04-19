TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 million. On average, analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRST stock opened at $31.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.04. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In related news, EVP Kevin M. Curley purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.99 per share, for a total transaction of $33,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 37,975 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,284,000 after purchasing an additional 33,308 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 30,923 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 23,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

