Trustmark (TRMK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Trustmark to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.94 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 21.80%. Trustmark’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect Trustmark to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TRMK opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.13. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.90. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 39.32%.

TRMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trustmark by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,169,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,654,000 after purchasing an additional 197,541 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trustmark by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,597,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Trustmark by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Trustmark by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

