TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTMI. Truist Financial downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 1,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 365.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTMI stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $14.28. The stock had a trading volume of 46,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,951. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $598.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.03 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

