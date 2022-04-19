Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Short Interest Update

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the March 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of TKGBY stock opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $1.22.
About Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.
