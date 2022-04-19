Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) PT Raised to C$43.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.58. The company had a trading volume of 53,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,522. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $30.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $503.90 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 5.89%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $16,024,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 505,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 57,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.