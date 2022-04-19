Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) PT Raised to C$43.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.13% from the company’s previous close.
TRQ has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TD Securities downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.50.
TRQ stock traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$37.35. 188,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,823. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of C$12.15 and a 12-month high of C$38.91.
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
