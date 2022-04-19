Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) PT Raised to C$43.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.13% from the company’s previous close.

TRQ has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TD Securities downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.50.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

TRQ stock traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$37.35. 188,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,823. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of C$12.15 and a 12-month high of C$38.91.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( TSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$635.29 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.