Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Short Interest Up 25.1% in March

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the March 15th total of 29,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

TWIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twin Disc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Twin Disc in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Twin Disc stock opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.87 million, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.59. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Twin Disc ( NASDAQ:TWIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $59.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.50 million. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWIN. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Twin Disc by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

