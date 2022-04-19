Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Twin Disc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

TWIN opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Twin Disc has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $18.20.

Twin Disc ( NASDAQ:TWIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $59.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twin Disc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,473,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,712,000 after acquiring an additional 39,712 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Twin Disc by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Twin Disc by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Twin Disc by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 380,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 40,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Twin Disc by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 108,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 22,878 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twin Disc (Get Rating)

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.