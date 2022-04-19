Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($75.27) to €62.00 ($66.67) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.10.

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,620. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $15.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

