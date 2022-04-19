UBS Group Increases Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target to $215.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $197.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.70.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $211.21 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $167.37 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.64 and a 200 day moving average of $208.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $103,787.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,622,489.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,060,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 148,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 307.0% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $401,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

