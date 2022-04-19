UBS Group Reiterates “€93.00” Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €93.00 ($100.00) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($145.16) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €112.00 ($120.43) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($129.03) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($115.05) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €106.07 ($114.05).

BMW stock traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €76.24 ($81.98). The company had a trading volume of 1,418,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €67.58 ($72.67) and a 1 year high of €100.42 ($107.98). The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €81.39 and a 200-day moving average price of €87.15.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

