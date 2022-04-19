UBS Group (UBS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. UBS Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect UBS Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UBS opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.30.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 1.2%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,885,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,306,000 after purchasing an additional 347,821 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,094,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,463,000 after acquiring an additional 209,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UBS Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,322,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,509,000 after buying an additional 85,188 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 571,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after buying an additional 362,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in UBS Group by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 235,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 62,571 shares during the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

