UDR (UDR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect UDR to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $57.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.70. UDR has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in UDR by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $603,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UDR. TheStreet upgraded shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.04.
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
