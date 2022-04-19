UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Analysts expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings. UFP Industries posted sales of $1.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full year sales of $8.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.29 billion to $9.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.26 billion to $9.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 6.20%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UFPI shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on UFP Industries from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

In related news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 15,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $1,349,968.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $25,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,535 shares of company stock worth $2,839,871 in the last three months. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,959,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 16.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,940,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,886,000 after acquiring an additional 275,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,600,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $883,322,000 after acquiring an additional 263,179 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 421.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 312,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,745,000 after buying an additional 252,473 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $72.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.32. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $67.50 and a 1 year high of $94.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 9.31%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

