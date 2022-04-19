Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $465.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Piper Sandler from $475.00 to $465.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.82% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ULTA. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.18.
NASDAQ ULTA opened at $415.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.70. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $299.77 and a twelve month high of $422.43.
In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
