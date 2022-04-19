Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) CAO Sells $11,160.60 in Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total transaction of $11,160.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.61. 3,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,963. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.21 and a 1 year high of $119.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.42. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.68.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 129.20% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after buying an additional 56,065 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 24,799 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

