Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Ultralife from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

NASDAQ ULBI opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $77.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.00 and a beta of 1.55. Ultralife has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $11.78.

Ultralife ( NASDAQ:ULBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 54,900 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $243,756.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 57,930 shares of company stock valued at $259,213 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULBI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ultralife during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 10.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

