UMB Financial (UMBF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect UMB Financial to post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect UMB Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UMBF opened at $93.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.94. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $84.21 and a twelve month high of $112.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Murphy acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.44 per share, for a total transaction of $98,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,554 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total transaction of $159,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,118 shares of company stock worth $1,236,214. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,206,000 after purchasing an additional 106,975 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,133,000 after purchasing an additional 38,237 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,043,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

UMBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

