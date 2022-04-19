Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Short Interest Down 19.9% in March

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the March 15th total of 6,920,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In other news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $101,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $143,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ stock opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.00. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $22.06.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UMPQ. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Umpqua in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Umpqua in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

About Umpqua (Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.