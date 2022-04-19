Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) will report $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Under Armour reported sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Under Armour from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. OTR Global raised Under Armour to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Under Armour from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Argus raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Under Armour by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,957,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,680,932. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Under Armour announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

