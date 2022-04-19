Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.33 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the lowest is $1.30 billion. Under Armour reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. OTR Global upgraded Under Armour to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Under Armour from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,398,000 after buying an additional 2,979,005 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,197,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,406 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,255,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,189 shares during the period. Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,439,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,781,000. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UAA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.04. 2,957,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,680,932. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.97. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Under Armour declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

