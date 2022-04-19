Uniphar plc (UPR) to Issue Dividend of €0.01 on May 13th

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Uniphar’s previous dividend of $0.0056. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:UPR opened at GBX 329 ($4.28) on Tuesday. Uniphar has a 52 week low of GBX 227.40 ($2.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 416 ($5.41). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 303.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 345.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.55. The company has a market cap of £898.21 million and a PE ratio of 22.06.

In other news, insider Gerard Rabbette sold 174,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.36), for a total value of £584,997.10 ($761,120.35).

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

