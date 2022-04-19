United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Nomura lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.15.

NYSE:UMC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.01. 13,481,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,533,330. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35. United Microelectronics has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $12.68. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.99.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Microelectronics will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMC. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

