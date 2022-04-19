United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) versus G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Head to Head Contrast

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) and G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.3% of United Natural Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of G. Willi-Food International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of United Natural Foods shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 79.1% of G. Willi-Food International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares United Natural Foods and G. Willi-Food International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Natural Foods 0.84% 16.92% 3.34% G. Willi-Food International 9.86% 7.78% 7.13%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Natural Foods and G. Willi-Food International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Natural Foods $26.95 billion 0.09 $149.00 million $3.82 11.15 G. Willi-Food International $146.05 million 6.47 $14.50 million $1.00 18.90

United Natural Foods has higher revenue and earnings than G. Willi-Food International. United Natural Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than G. Willi-Food International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

United Natural Foods has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, G. Willi-Food International has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for United Natural Foods and G. Willi-Food International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Natural Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A G. Willi-Food International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

United Natural Foods beats G. Willi-Food International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc. engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada. The Retail segment derives revenues from the sale of groceries and other products at retail locations operated by company. It offers food and non food, frozen, perishables, bulk, body care products, and supplements. The company was founded by Michael S. Funk and Norman A. Cloutier in July 1976 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile (Get Rating)

G. Willi Food International Ltd. engages in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

