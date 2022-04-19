United Parcel Service (UPS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect United Parcel Service to post earnings of $2.87 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect United Parcel Service to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $187.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.93. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $174.70 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $162.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

Several research firms have commented on UPS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.39.

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

