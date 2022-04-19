United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of UBFO opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.32. United Security Bancshares has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $143.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.76.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Newby acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBFO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in United Security Bancshares by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.16% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

