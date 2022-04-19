United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on USM. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

NYSE USM opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.65. United States Cellular has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.93.

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $84,101.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 20,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $650,714.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth $4,034,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 81.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 109,109 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth $2,858,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth $2,704,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,312 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 71,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile (Get Rating)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.